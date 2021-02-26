Slain Indiana prison officer to be buried in Decatur

DECATUR — A 57-year-old Indiana correctional officer who was fatally stabbed by an inmate while coming to the aid of another officer will be buried in Decatur on Monday.

Lt. Eugene Lasco, of LaPorte, Indiana, died Feb. 21 after being stabbed at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. The state Department of Corrections said he was assisting 22-year-old Sgt. Padrick Schmitt, who was wounded in the attack.

Lasco was born in Decatur, according to his obituary. His funeral is set for Sunday in Michigan City, Indiana. On Monday, a police escort will accompany him to Graceland Cemetery in Decatur for burial.

Lasco began his career at the maximum security prison on Oct. 19, 2009, and was a locksmith and former member of the emergency squad. He served on the Technical Response Team for Safety Hazmat and received multiple accolades for his service, according to the state corrections agency.

