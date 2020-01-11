Slight flooding reported as rain continues Saturday; totals updated

BLOOMINGTON — Rain continues to fall throughout Central and east-central Illinois Saturday, with some areas reporting more than 4 inches of rain by mid-morning.

Sleet and snow are predicted for later this afternoon and tonight, although accumulations are expected to be minor.

In Bloomington, a 100-foot stretch of road at Morris Avenue and Butchers Lane was underwater and crews had put up barricades, city police said. Elsewhere in the county, a couple of secondary roads were covered with water, the McLean County Sheriff's Department said.

Two flights to and from Chicago from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington were canceled, and Ameren Illinois reported scattered outages.

The National Weather Service flood watch remains until noon, with a total of up to 4 inches of rain possible. A flood warning for the Mackinaw River near Congerville will be in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening.

By mid-morning Saturday, 1.51 inches of rain were recorded at Peoria, 2.8 inches in Normal, 2.97 inches near Bloomington, 3.3 inches at Champaign, 3.75 inches at Pana and Arthur, 4.25 inches in Charleston, and 4.34 inches in Watson in Effingham County.