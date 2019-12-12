Smoke detectors now available for Department of Children and Family Services families

DECATUR — A fire can occur at any time.

Making sure the families they serve have a working smoke detector to alert them to a fire emergency is at the heart of a Department of Children and Family Services initiative.

“(Field offices) have smoke detectors at their disposal to provide a family at no cost,” said Maria Miller, regional administrator of Child Protection Central Region. “By our availability to provide smoke detectors to homes that are without them, it’s a first step in keeping them safe within their own home."

The Decatur DCFS office has had smoke detectors available for their clients since October and, so far, have provided 15 devices to Macon County families in need. Prevention brochures are also available for added education.

“During this season, there’s an increase in home fires during the winter months, particularly during December and January,” Miller said. “It’s a good reminder to all families of the need for smoke detectors.”