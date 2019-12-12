Smoke detectors now available for Department of Children and Family Services families

DECATUR — A fire can occur at any time.
Making sure the families they serve have a working smoke detector to alert them to a fire emergency is at the heart of a Department of Children and Family Services initiative.
“(Field offices) have smoke detectors at their disposal to provide a family at no cost,” said Maria Miller, regional administrator of Child Protection Central Region. “By our availability to provide smoke detectors to homes that are without them, it’s a first step in keeping them safe within their own home."
The Decatur DCFS office has had smoke detectors available for their clients since October and, so far, have provided 15 devices to Macon County families in need. Prevention brochures are also available for added education.
“During this season, there’s an increase in home fires during the winter months, particularly during December and January,” Miller said. “It’s a good reminder to all families of the need for smoke detectors.”
According to a 2019 study by the National Fire Protection Association, nearly three out of five home fire deaths were linked to having no smoke detector or one in the home that wasn't working.
In addition to smoke detectors, DCFS staff also stress the need for an evacuation plan. “And that you practice the plan,” Miller said.
Through their relationships with families, the staff discusses prevention and home safety.
“It’s ensuring child safety,” Miller said. “That’s a top priority to our work.”
For the families not involved with DCFS, staff are able to direct them to other agencies that provide smoke detectors. “We would certainly do everything we could to link them to a service in the community,” Miller said.
Prior to the smoke detector initiative, if the DCFS officer came across a family without a smoke detector, they would reach out to other sources. “Whether it was through the fire department, through a local resource or through our own internal means,” Miller said.
Smoke detectors are now available in the field offices across the state, including in Decatur, at 2900 N. Oakland Ave.
