DECATUR — A man who posted a Snapchat video of his Decatur ex-girlfriend performing a sex act on him is now facing a preliminary charge of the “non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images,” police report.

A sworn affidavit quotes the 22-year-old woman as telling Decatur police that she became aware of the video after it was sent to her female roommate.

The affidavit said the woman and the man, also 22, had made the video while dating during August and October 2022. She is quoted as telling police the video was meant to be private and she had not given permission for it to be circulated.

“(She) was sent this video through a chain of people due to it being posted on (the former boyfriend’s) Snapchat story which is available to his Snapchat friends,” said the affidavit.

The man was arrested March 1 and released from the Macon County Jail the next day after posting a bond of $750 on bail set at $7,500; prosecutors had asked for bail of $10,000.

The man’s bail conditions forbid contact with the woman. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

