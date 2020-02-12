Snow blankets Central Illinois; road crews poised to respond ❄️

“So depending on the temperatures, we will have crews out tonight,” he said.

The maximum amount of trucks Mendenall has available is 15.

The city receives notifications before the weather advisories are posted to the public. “So on the first sight of snow, we have crews out preparing the roads,” Mendenall said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As snow exits the area Thursday, temperatures are expected to steadily fall throughout the day. By Friday morning, much of the region will experience wind chills of 10 below to 15 below zero, with actual temperatures near or below zero, the weather service said.

Happily, the extreme cold snap should be short. Highs are expected in the 30s and 40s this weekend, the weather service said.

With the freezing temperatures comes the danger that wet snow and slush could turn to ice. Road crews were prepared Wednesday night to clear pavements in hopes of avoiding icy roadways.

Drivers are encouraged to keep a safe distance from snow plows and salt trucks.

“Remember, they are not going to move really fast, but they're there to help,” Bird said about the snow removal vehicles.