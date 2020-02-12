Snow blankets Central Illinois; road crews poised to respond ❄️

DECATUR — Snow blanketed the region starting Wednesday afternoon, with state police warning that troopers were responding to multiple Central Illinois crashes during the evening commute.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln predicted 2 to 5 inches of snow throughout Central Illinois. Macon County and city road crews were ready to respond, preparing to work through the night if needed.
“We are always ready,” said Dan Mendenall, Decatur’s municipal services manager. “After all, it’s Central Illinois.”
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Illinois State Police said they were responding to crashes and vehicles in ditches. Decatur Police and the Macon County Sheriff's Office, however, said shortly after 6 p.m. that they had not responded to crashes that could be attributed to weather.
Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird said his crews were watching the radar and Illinois Department of Transportation online maps.
“We have all the trucks ready to go,” Bird said. Ten trucks were available, and he was prepared to split shifts in two if needed.
By the time the snow began to fall Wednesday afternoon, Mendenall had a few crews out checking bridges and suspended pavements for icy and slick conditions.
“So depending on the temperatures, we will have crews out tonight,” he said.
The maximum amount of trucks Mendenall has available is 15.
The city receives notifications before the weather advisories are posted to the public. “So on the first sight of snow, we have crews out preparing the roads,” Mendenall said.
You have free articles remaining.
As snow exits the area Thursday, temperatures are expected to steadily fall throughout the day. By Friday morning, much of the region will experience wind chills of 10 below to 15 below zero, with actual temperatures near or below zero, the weather service said.
Happily, the extreme cold snap should be short. Highs are expected in the 30s and 40s this weekend, the weather service said.
With the freezing temperatures comes the danger that wet snow and slush could turn to ice. Road crews were prepared Wednesday night to clear pavements in hopes of avoiding icy roadways.
Drivers are encouraged to keep a safe distance from snow plows and salt trucks.
“Remember, they are not going to move really fast, but they're there to help,” Bird said about the snow removal vehicles.
Before drivers venture out onto the roads, officials recommend preparing for certain situations by stashing a shovel in the vehicles and filling up the gas tank.
“But if you don’t have to be out, stay home, for your safety,” Mendenall said. “And a few less people is good for us too.”
All-time snowfall records
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR