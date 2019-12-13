Snow could be headed to Central Illinois this weekend ❄️

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of Central Illinois, including Macon and surrounding counties.

A chance for light snow or a rain snow mix is possible tonight, the weather service said.

"Accumulating snowfall is possible Sunday night through Monday evening," it added. "The Monday morning and evening commutes may be impacted."

In Decatur, Friday evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature of 32 degrees and 30% chance of precipitation, according to the weather service. Rain and snow are possible before 4 a.m. Saturday, and snow is possible after 4 a.m.

Throughout Saturday, the weather conditions will include a possible mix of rain and snow in the morning, and a chance of more snow after 5 p.m. Temperatures could reach a high of 37 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and cold, with a high of 30 degrees, and there's a 50% chance of snow on Sunday night. Snow is also likely on Monday in Decatur, the forecast said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

