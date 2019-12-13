Snow could be headed to Central Illinois this weekend ❄️

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of Central Illinois, including Macon and surrounding counties.
A chance for light snow or a rain snow mix is possible tonight, the weather service said.
"Accumulating snowfall is possible Sunday night through Monday evening," it added. "The Monday morning and evening commutes may be impacted."
In Decatur, Friday evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature of 32 degrees and 30% chance of precipitation, according to the weather service. Rain and snow are possible before 4 a.m. Saturday, and snow is possible after 4 a.m.
The Republican candidates for the Macon County State’s Attorney job faced off on the debate stage in front of a tough but, as yet, non-voting audience Thursday: seventh and eighth grade students at Johns Hill Magnet School.