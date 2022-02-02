Snow removal, tow calls keep Mattoon operators busy

MATTOON — The snow began accumulating around Mattoon at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday.

That’s when Bryce Thornton, co-owner of Snow Motion in Mattoon, began working to remove snow from local business parking lots.

“We’re staying up with it,” he said about the work’s steady pace.

Keeping watch over the retail and restaurant businesses is important to the community. “We’re trying to keep all of the businesses open that are still open,” Thornton said.

The snow removal crews utilize various large pieces of equipment, such as trucks, tractors, backhoes, and payloaders, to get the work accomplished faster and efficiently.

“So watch out for us,” Thornton said. “We’re always moving around in the lots, back-and-forth and backing up. Sometimes it’s hard to see them if they walk up behind us.”

The wind began to pick up and the snow was falling at approximately two inches every hour throughout Wednesday morning, creating work for other crews in the area.

For those that still ventured out, Chad Evans, owner of Affordable Towing in Mattoon, was out working along with them, rescuing those that couldn’t keep their vehicles on the road.

“We’re getting around slowly,” he said.

Evans began responding to calls by mid-morning on Wednesday. Fortunately, the rescues were minor and simple, although annoying for the customers. “They're just sliding off into the ditches, so far,” Evans said. “Most people are staying home. I think they warned them pretty good about (the storm).”

Affordable Towing has a small crew with two other employees. “But they are working,” Evans said about the long hours.

Like most tow truck operators and snow removal crews, Evans suggests the community stays home until the storm has safely passed, which is expected to end by Friday morning.

“If you are out and you see a tow truck, move over,” he said. “We’ve got to get home to our kids.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.