BLUE MOUND — Police report that a 42-year-old Blue Mound man was arrested after he flew into a rage and attacked his teenage son who had sabotaged his cellphone.

A sworn affidavit said the teen had earlier accessed his dad’s phone and didn’t like what he found there.

“(The father) stated that on Wednesday, May 24, (his son) had left a note to him describing that he had compromised his phone and that he had discovered some concerning issues,” said the affidavit, signed by Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb.

“(The son) wrote that he wanted to address the issues with his father. (The father) then became mad at his son for getting into his phone without permission and confronted him about it.”

The teenager said the confrontation took the form of him being thrown to the ground, where he was pinned and unable to get up. The son said his lip and his elbow were injured during the assault. The father told police he had relented after his wife and another child told him to stop the attack.

The teenager is quoted as telling Lamb his injuries were not serious, but he also “did not believe he should have been battered by his father.” Lamb did not specify what the son had found on his father’s phone that caused him such concern.

The father was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery and a judge ordered his release from the Macon County Jail Thursday on a personal recognizance bond.

The bail conditions order him to stay away from his son.

