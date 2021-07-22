Son invades Decatur home, mom repels him with pepper spray, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur mother used pepper spray to repel her adult son after he kicked the front door off its hinges and tried to invade her home, police say.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident happened at 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of East William Street. It describes the 22-year-old son “proceeding to break the door into pieces” and then enter after seeing his 41-year-old mother and her daughter, aged 19.

“Upon entry (the mom) advised that (her son) attempted to get past her to go down the hallway,” said Officer Edward Cunningham, who signed the affidavit. “At that time, she sprayed him with pepper spray and forced him back out of the front door.

“He then began to throw various sizes of rocks through six different double-paned windows on the north and south sides of the residence.”

The affidavit states the incident happened May 29 and police found and arrested the son near his mother’s home on July 10.

Police said they photographed the damage to the residence and kept the shots for evidence.

The son was booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage and criminal trespass. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $12,500, meaning he must post a bond of $1,250 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney office.

