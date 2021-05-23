Son sentenced in Decatur father-and-son robbery duo who severely beat homeless man

The father’s defense attorney, Caleb Brown, requested a new pretrial hearing date which the judge set for June 23. McCulley Jr, who had made remarks during his son’s hearing and then sat shaking his head from side to side, was promptly removed from the courtroom after a jail security officer had warned him “You’re getting on my nerves.”

Earlier, prosecuting in the case of McCulley III, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Christina Mullison said the 31-year-old victim had been accosted about 9:15 a.m. as he was walking at the intersection of North Jasper and East Eldorado streets.

“They asked him for items and, when he stated he didn’t have any, they Maced him and began kicking and punching him and struck him with a brick,” she added. “Mr. McCulley Jr. struck him with the brick while this defendant held (the victim).”

Mullison said witnesses had seen the battery and arriving police officers found the victim bleeding from the nose and mouth and suffering from numerous other injuries.

Quoting the victim, a sworn affidavit signed by Police Officer Rydick Braden said: “He stated if it wasn’t for bystanders intervening, he believes (the McCulleys) would have killed him.”