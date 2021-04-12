 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South 16th Street to be partially closed Tuesday during sewer work
0 comments

South 16th Street to be partially closed Tuesday during sewer work

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — South 16th Street will be partially closed starting 7:30 a.m. Tuesday during sewer work. 

Sanitary sewer rehabilitation causing closure of the inner northbound lane shifting traffic into the parking lane should continue until around 6 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution and expect delays in the work area. 

7 of Decatur's most historic homes

7 of Decatur's most historic homes

Decatur has had its share of powerful families at a time when a person's status could be measured by the opulence of their homes. Names from the late 19th and early 20th centuries might have included Millikin, Powers or Oglesby. We refer to these homes as mansions still today, the cost of which to replicate would be out of the reach of all but the wealthiest.

Here are seven photos of some Decatur homes found in our archives.

1 of 7

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois National Guard vaccination clinic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News