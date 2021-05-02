Speakers encourage support for police at Mattoon church's appreciation event

Speakers at the event included Brad Oyer, director of the East Central Illinois Mobile Law Enforcement Training Team; and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, who represents the 55th district and has announced his candidacy for governor.

In the legislature, Bailey said he is opposed to proposed legislation that would "dismantle law enforcement." He said recent proposals have included removing school resource officers from campuses and removing qualified immunity for officers. He said his office also is preparing to send out letters of support to law enforcement agencies and officers.

"Let them know that you appreciate them," Bailey said. "Keep those men and women in your prayers and your circle of encouragement."

Oyer, who retired from the Charleston Police Department in 2017, said Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has gotten a lot of attention because of his role in the death of George Floyd in 2020.

However, Oyer said many people have not heard of Officer Christopher Amoroso losing his life while going back into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, to try to lead more people to safety, or of Officer Jeremy Thomas stopping to help a homeless man shave along the streets of Detroit in 2019.