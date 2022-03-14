Speeding through Shelby County at 115 mph nets multiple charges

SHELBYVILLE — A Calumet City man police caught speeding at 115 mph on Illinois 128 in Shelby County is now facing multiple charges, according to prosecutors.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Travon N. Brown, 23, was also found to be in possession of cannabis. He was booked on that charge after his arrest on Feb. 28 and charged with speeding in a 55 mph zone, driving without a license, insurance or valid registration.

Kroncke said drivers who break the posted speed limit by more than 35 mph face a maximum jail sentence of up to 364 days.

Brown is due to appear April 11 in Shelby County Circuit Court.

