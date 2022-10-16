Spirits on Halloween? Leave car keys at home, Decatur police warn

DECATUR — Drivers who plan to get into the spirit of Halloween with drinking or marijuana use are getting a sobering message from the Decatur Police Department: Leave your car keys at home.
Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said patrols will be on the lookout for motorists driving impaired after Halloween parties.
“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability to drive safely, but also your decision-making skills,” Hagemeyer added. “That’s why it’s so important to know how you’ll get home before you leave for the party. Plan ahead to help keep yourself and others safe.”
Hagemeyer said even walking home isn’t a good idea if you are impaired and can be just as dangerous as driving drunk or stoned. “Designate a sober friend to walk you home,” he said.
The sergeant said anyone spotting an impaired driver on the road should contact police as soon as it is safe to do so. “And if you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely,” he said.
