 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Splash Cove cancels family swim, open swim this weekend after 'incident'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Decatur Park District has canceled family swim and open swim sessions at the Splash Cove water park for Saturday and Sunday following an "incident" that took place Friday. 

The water park announced the cancellation on its Facebook page but did not describe the nature of the incident. "Safety of our patrons is our top priority," it said. 

Several comments on the post made references to patrons fighting on the property. In response to one comment, the water park indicated that some individuals had been banned from the premises. 

The water park said it was "reviewing current policies and procedures to ensure the safety of our employees, community and patrons."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our community and the employees that serve it," it said. 

Aqua fitness and swim lessons will remain as scheduled this weekend. 

This is the first season for the water park, which had been scheduled to open in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic put an end to those plans.  

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: History of African American Cultural Museum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News