Spring weather conditions only temporary; snow in forecast across Central Illinois
Spring weather conditions only temporary; snow in forecast across Central Illinois

Snow

DECATUR — Although Monday's weather continued the spring-like conditions experienced on Sunday, Central Illinois shouldn't get used to it.

According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Monday evening will have rain throughout the area.

"Rain will continue across the area Tuesday with the precipitation becoming a mix of rain, snow, and possibly freezing rain Tuesday evening, then eventually just snow Tuesday night through Wednesday night," the weather service stated on its website.

Tuesday evening may include a period of light freezing rain, causing a minor glaze on untreated surfaces.

"Two to three inches of snow is also possible, mainly Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night," the weather service stated.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

