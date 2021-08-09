Springfield man accused of theft, burglary in Mount Zion, police report

MOUNT ZION — Police have arrested a Springfield man whom they accused of stealing items from one Mount Zion business while helping himself to an illegal power hook-up from another village firm.

A sworn affidavit from the Mount Zion Police Department said the investigation began Saturday when officers were called to a burglary from the Saradippity business at 101 Ashland Ave. A lighted workstation valued at more than $800 had been stolen and other items also removed, although these additional items were found piled outside the backdoor of the premises.

The affidavit said the case was soon solved the same day, however, when Officer Corey Janes went to the The Hidden Lair at 1460 Illinois 121 to investigate the theft of utility services.

“The manager of the business reported a male subject wearing a white tank top and blue jeans and a baseball cap had a green extension cord from a power supply at the business and continued to the property at 1502 State Highway 121,” Janes reported.

When the officer called that address to speak to the man, he discovered the man was trespassing in the building. The building's owner said he wished to file a criminal complaint and he also gave the officer permission to search the building.

“After conducting a search of the property, multiple items were found related to the burglary of Saradippity, including a bag with mail addressed to (one of the business owners),” Janes added.

The 36-year-old Springfield man was booked on preliminary charges of burglary, theft of utility services and criminal trespass. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post a bond of $5,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

