Springfield man dies in Logan County crash

A 35-year-old Springfield man is dead following a car accident late Friday afternoon on Illinois 121 south of Lincoln in Logan County.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., the Springfield man was driving a mid-size SUV north on Illinois 121 south of County Road 1000 N. when he drove off the road to the right. Overcorrecting, the man lost control of the 2002 Suzuki XL-7 Grand Vitara and it traveled into oncoming traffic where it collided with a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Springfield man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Logan County deputy coroner, state police said.

Based on information from the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit's initial investigation, it is not yet known what caused the man to drive off the road.

The Freightliner truck was driven by James R. Howard, 43, of Kenney.

No further information was available Saturday afternoon. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

