Springfield man gets 3-year prison term for Decatur shooting

DECATUR — A Springfield man who shot and wounded a 15-year-old Decatur boy during an argument with the father of the man's girlfriend has been sentenced to prison for three years.

Tyvion D. Burton opted for a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead that saw him plead guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith then agreed to dismiss charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm as part of the plea agreement. Burton, who had been scheduled to face trial Monday on the original charges, appeared in court March 14 to make his guilty plea.

An arrest warrant prepared by Decatur Police Detective Bryan Kaylor said the shooting had happened around 3 a.m. March 22, 2021 in the yard of a house in the 1500 block of North Church Street.

The 19-year-old girlfriend told police that Burton and his brother had been visiting her at the Church Street address when her 37-year-old father had shown up and a “domestic violence incident began,” although Kaylor was not specific about the cause.

The detective quoted the girlfriend as outlining what happened next: “Ty Burton shot at (her father) and shot (her brother) with a handgun she described as looking like a ‘cowboy gun’ in the front yard of North Church Street,” said Kaylor in the arrest warrant.

“The gunshot victim … suffered a wound to his upper leg and his injury was deemed life-threatening by medical personnel at the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room.”

Kaylor noted that Burton was on parole at the time of the shooting, having been convicted in 2020 of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

