St. Mary's Hospital cancel select events
St. Mary's Hospital cancel select events

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will cancel or postpone non-essential events and classes at the hospital through the end of April, due to the coronavirus concerns.

Events will include St. Mary's Chapel Mass. The Mass will be broadcast to patient rooms only.

Events and meetings related to patient care will not be cancelled.

For a complete list of cancelled events, go to www.stmarysdecatur.com/cancellations.

