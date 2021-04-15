St. Mary's Hospital accepting phone appointments for COVID vaccine

Top U.S. health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying U.S. regulators' pause on Johnson & Johnson shots should boost confidence in the vaccines' safety and not the other way around. Colette Luke has more.
DECATUR—
HSHS Medical Group is now offering a phone line for patients wanting to call to make a COVID vaccine appointment.
In Macon County, vaccine appointments are only available to adults 18 and older who live or work in the county. Calls can be made to 1-844-216-4707 to schedule. Vaccine clinics and appointments can also be found by visiting
www.hshs.org/vaccine.
April 15, 2021 COVID-19 statistics
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The Macon County Health Department on Thursday reported 31 newly-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
To date, there have been 10,170 positive cases in the county. Of those, 295 remain in isolation, 14 are hospitalized and 185 have died.
The
Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,581 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 40 additional deaths. Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport
PHOTOS: Drive Through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
