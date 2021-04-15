St. Mary's Hospital accepting phone appointments for COVID vaccine

DECATUR— HSHS Medical Group is now offering a phone line for patients wanting to call to make a COVID vaccine appointment.

In Macon County, vaccine appointments are only available to adults 18 and older who live or work in the county. Calls can be made to 1-844-216-4707 to schedule. Vaccine clinics and appointments can also be found by visiting www.hshs.org/vaccine.

The Macon County Health Department on Thursday reported 31 newly-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 10,170 positive cases in the county. Of those, 295 remain in isolation, 14 are hospitalized and 185 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,581 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 40 additional deaths.

