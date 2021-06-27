Stabbed and cut Decatur man tells different stories, police say

DECATUR — A 42-year-old Decatur man gave differing stories about how he suffered knife wounds to various parts of his body, police report.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the man had shown up for treatment Friday afternoon in the emergency room at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. Copeland said he had a puncture wound to his lower back and lacerations to his left bicep, left wrist and hand, but the detective described all the injuries as “superficial.”

Copeland said the man told doctors he had been attacked by a 40-year-old male he had confronted because the male had been talking in a way he didn't like to the man's 13-year-old daughter.

“He said the subject pulled out a knife and started swinging it at him,” Copeland added. “But he apparently left the hospital when he was told the police would be notified about his injuries. I don’t think they were done treating him when he left.”

Police later found the man and said he had a different story for them, claiming he had been attacked while walking in the area of North Monroe Street and West Garfield Avenue. “This time he said this unknown guy just came up to him and started stabbing him,” Copeland said.

The detective said it was clear the man had been attacked by somebody, but it was hard to know what the truth of his stories really was.

