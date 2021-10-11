Stabbed Decatur man doesn't want to talk about it, but attacker does, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man with a bleeding stab wound to the abdomen would not give a clear answer about how he was injured and then said he was trying to protect a female friend.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 44-year-old friend was more straightforward in her dealings with officers. “‘I did it, I stabbed him,’” she is quoted as telling the police when they arrived to investigate in the early hours of Oct. 4.

“(She) repeatedly stated that she stabbed him, just arrest me,” said the affidavit.

She got her wish and was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Police described the 53-year-old victim as being drunk with bloodshot eyes and a noticeable swaying from side to side while he was being questioned by police who had been called to a house in the 100 block of West Green Street at 12:39 a.m.

Officers noted the stab wound in the man’s left upper abdomen and also saw the woman had blood on her hands. The affidavit quotes the man as saying at various times he didn't know how he got hurt and then saying he’d been injured after getting into a tug-o-war with the woman over the knife.

“(He) stated that he is trying to protect her,” the affidavit added.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the woman has been free since Oct. 6 after posting a $7,500 bond on bail set at $75,000. Part of her bail conditions are that she stays away from the victim and is not to go to his home.

