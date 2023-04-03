DECATUR — New information paints a frightening picture of a Decatur mom stabbed trying to protect her children before her assailant is accused of turning his fury on police who had to shoot and wound him to defend themselves from a knife attack.

Sworn affidavits filed by the Illinois State Police describe the bloody, scary moments just before 4 a.m. March 30 after Steven L. Hirstein, a live-in boyfriend of three years, had attacked his 35-year-old girlfriend.

The affidavits said he had been hitting her in front of the woman’s teenage children when one of the children, a 14-year-old, had spoken up to try and stop the assault.

“(The boy) stated Steven came at him with a knife when he told him to stop hitting his mom,” said the affidavit, signed by State Police Special Agent Dustin Hoffmeier.

“(The mom) tackled Steven to stop him from hurting (her son). She suffered multiple stab wounds which included her hip, arm and back.”

The mother needed hospital treatment and Hirstein is now being held in the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated domestic battery.

Hoffmeier said police had burst into the couple’s home in the 400 block of East Orchard Street to find the woman left with bleeding wounds and two black eyes and Hirstein holed-up inside the bathroom of the master bedroom.

“Steven had shut the door, making it impossible for the officers to see him,” Hoffmeier added. “The officers kicked down the door and told Steven to come out with his hands up. When Steven lunged at the officers with a knife, the officers discharged their weapons at Steven.”

Hirstein was hit multiple times but not seriously wounded and was released from the hospital the next day. He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Monday where his bond was set at more than $1 million.

State Police are now involved in the investigation as, per usual protocol, the agency is called in to investigate any use of deadly force by Decatur police.

Additional sworn affidavits have also been filed by the city police which say Hirstein was already wanted in connection with previous violence and criminal damage against his girlfriend and her belongings.

The girlfriend said she had suffered knife wounds requiring stitches July 23 after a verbal argument with Hirstein had escalated into violence. She said she had been hit in the head with a thrown piece of wood before Hirstein had swung at her with a pocket knife, slashing her across the left hand.

And on August 18 Hirstein had launched a spree of damage while armed with a hammer during another argument. The girlfriend is quoted as telling police he had first punched and destroyed her $800 flat screen television before following her as she fled outside her home and took refuge in her car.

“(She) advised Steven began smashing her rear passenger door window and her back windshield with a hammer,” said Detective Jeremy Appenzeller, who signed the affidavits.

“She said it would cost approximately $800 to replace the windows. She said she wanted to go back inside her home because her children were asleep inside but Steven would not let go inside.”

She had then peeked in through the home’s windows to see what Hirstein was up to and had seen him use the hammer to smash her cell phone. He then confronted her again and, angry that the damage he had done was “not getting a rise out of her”, responded by kicking her multiple times in her legs, chest and arms.

The woman told police about these earlier events after officers had been dispatched to her house in response to reports of yet another domestic violence attack Sept. 3. But she had taken pictures of the wounds she said she had sustained from the repeated kicks.

“DPD Officers observed her to have severe discoloration on the left side of her left thigh,” said Appenzeller. “DPD Officers observed her to also have discoloration to her left tricep… and to have discoloration to the left side of her left breast.”

Hirstein now faces additional preliminary charges of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal damage.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.