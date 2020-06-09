Stabbed man arrested in Decatur after he attacked woman with bricks, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man was stabbed by a passenger after he invaded the vehicle she was riding in, and he then retaliated by hurling two 20-pound landscaping bricks at the woman.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the violence took place Friday night in the 1200 block of East Riverside Avenue. One of the bricks was described as impacting the top of the car door, causing a large dent, and the other struck the 40-year-old woman in the left hand and forearm, leaving her with multiple small bleeding lacerations and scratches, the affidavit said.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a car driven by the man’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend, who is also her cousin, and trouble flared when he tried to stop his former girlfriend from driving away. He is described as reaching in to grab the car key, snapping it off in the ignition, and then snatching the older woman’s cell phone.

The affidavit said he then opened the passenger door, pulled his right hand back and threatened the cowering woman with the words “I’ll knock your (expletive) out.”

Writing in the affidavit, Patrol Officer Ryan Ricker described what happened next: “... At which time the (older woman) stabbed him in the left shoulder with a small pocket knife. This was determined to be self-defense.”