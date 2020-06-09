You are the owner of this article.
Stabbed man arrested in Decatur after he attacked woman with bricks, police say
Stabbed man arrested in Decatur after he attacked woman with bricks, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man was stabbed by a passenger after he invaded the vehicle she was riding in, and he then retaliated by hurling two 20-pound landscaping bricks at the woman.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the violence took place Friday night in the 1200 block of East Riverside Avenue. One of the bricks was described as impacting the top of the car door, causing a large dent, and the other struck the 40-year-old woman in the left hand and forearm, leaving her with multiple small bleeding lacerations and scratches, the affidavit said.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a car driven by the man’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend, who is also her cousin, and trouble flared when he tried to stop his former girlfriend from driving away. He is described as reaching in to grab the car key, snapping it off in the ignition, and then snatching the older woman’s cell phone.

Decatur man injures, spits at officers while resisting arrest, police say

The affidavit said he then opened the passenger door, pulled his right hand back and threatened the cowering woman with the words “I’ll knock your (expletive) out.”

Writing in the affidavit, Patrol Officer Ryan Ricker described what happened next: “... At which time the (older woman) stabbed him in the left shoulder with a small pocket knife. This was determined to be self-defense.”

The man is then said to have grabbed the two bricks and hurled them one after the other at the woman. He walked away but was found and arrested by police soon after. Police quote the man as saying he hadn’t meant to break the car key, only remove it so he could talk to his former girlfriend. He said he became “upset” when her cousin stabbed him and that is why he threw the bricks, but he claimed none of them hit her.

He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, vehicular invasion and criminal damage. A check of Macon County Jail records showed he remained in custody Tuesday night with bail set at $20,000, which means he must post $2,000 to bond out.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

