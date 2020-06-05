State health officials confirm 1,156 cases of COVID-19; total of 125,915

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health officials on Friday announced 1,156 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The following 59 additional deaths were also announced Friday:
- Cook County: 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
The total number of cases for Illinois is 125,915, including 5,795 deaths in 101 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Laboratories within the last 24 hours have reported 18,903 specimens for a total of 1,000,919.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 29–June 4 is 6%.
Here's what you need to know as Illinois starts reopening from the coronavirus shutdown
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.