State: More of local vaccine allotments to go to second doses

SPRINGFIELD — State health officials said beginning Monday local health departments and other COVID-19 vaccine providers will need a larger share of their allotments for second doses that are coming due.

With federal shipments of the vaccine to Illinois remaining limited, this will mean providers will receive a smaller share of first doses, the Illinois Department of Public Health Department said in a release.

Based on federal projections of vaccine shipments, the Illinois Department of Public Health anticipates these allocations will hold steady for the next several weeks, before allocations of first doses can once again increase in March.

"We will continue to work with our local health departments and other providers to help them balance vaccine doses as production of the vaccine begins to ramp up and additional vaccines come online," the release said.

State officials on Saturday reported 2,092 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 53 additional deaths.

To date, state health officials are reporting a total of 1,160,523 cases, including 19,926 deaths.