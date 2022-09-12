State Police announce results of Macon Co. seat belt patrol campaign

DECATUR — The Illinois State Police has announced it issued 40 total citations during a special seat belt enforcement patrol project held in Macon County at the beginning of this month.

The citations issued during the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) project included 29 safety belt citations, 2 child restraint citations and 12 written warnings.

The OREP project allowed officers to “focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up,” a news release stated.

“Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices,” the release continued. “These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law.”

The OREP project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.