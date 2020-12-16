State Police, Macon County deputies respond to multiple snow-related accidents across Central Illinois during morning commute

The hashtag says it all. #slowdown.

It followed a tweet by Illinois State Police District 10 in Pesotum reporting troopers had responded to 10 crashes since midnight. District 9 said in a news release that it had responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55 near Lincoln and Interstate 72 near Illiopolis.

While the snow that fell overnight didn't provide much accumulation, the dusting combined with temperatures below freezing did create slippery patches along roadways.

"Roadways are slick and icy in many places. Please slow down and drive with caution," the state police news release stated.

Sgt. Scott Flannery said Macon County deputies were called to five accidents between 5 and 7:40 a.m. Wednesday involving vehicles colliding or going off the road into a ditch. No injuries were reported, Flannery said.

Road crews across the area were out in full force this morning spreading salt on roadways.

