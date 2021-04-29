 Skip to main content
State Police on the lookout for seat belt violators in Macon County
State Police on the lookout for seat belt violators in Macon County

DECATUR — The State Police announced Thursday that it will be stepping up “Click It or Ticket” patrols in Macon County in May to make sure adults wear their seat belts and children are properly secured in safety seats.

District 10 Interim Commander, Capt. Louis Kink, said Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers, front and back, to wear seat belts. Kink said the use of seat belts is estimated to save some 14,000 lives a year.

