State Police respond to Macon County motorcycle crash
State Police respond to Macon County motorcycle crash

FORSYTH — Illinois State Police responded to a motorcycle crash around 3 p.m. on Monday that sent one man to the hospital.

According the police investigation, a 35-year-old man from Riverton was traveling north in the left lane of U.S. 51 near Shafer Road in Macon County.

He told police that as he passed a semitruck, a cross wind forced him to lose control and the motorcycle began to wobble. The motorcycle driver crossed the right lane and rolled off the right side of the roadway. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

From the Archives: A look back at Decatur police through the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

