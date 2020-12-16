State Police respond to multiple snow-related accidents across Central Illinois during morning commute

The hashtag says it all. #slowdown.

It followed a tweet by Illinois State Police District 10 in Pesotum reporting troopers had responded to 10 crashes since midnight. District 9 said in a news release that it had responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55 near Lincoln and Interstate 72 near Illiopolis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the snow that fell overnight didn't provide much accumulation, the dusting combined with temperatures below freezing did create slippery patches along roadways.

"Roadways are slick and icy in many places. Please slow down and drive with caution," the state police news release stated.

Road crews across the area were out in full force this morning spreading salt on roadways.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1