State Police urge caution as winter storm makes way across Central Illinois

DECATUR — Illinois State Police District 9 is warning motorist to use extreme caution as the latest winter storm makes its way through Central Illinois.

Travel is very hazardous at this time, a news release stated.

State Police are reporting multiple vehicles in the ditch, jack-knifed truck semitrucks and crashes all along Interstate 55 and Interstate 72.

Driver’s are reminded to slow down, get over, and to not take pictures of overturned semis while driving.

Road conditions are completely snow/ice covered and very slick. Visibility is low to whiteout conditions.

The National Weather Service office of Central Illinois said early Thursday morning that a winter storm made a slight shift to the south. Forecasters said at 4 a.m. Thursday that the heaviest snow is expected along a line from Bloomington to Pittsfield and the highest chance of more than 0.10 inches of ice is marked between Interstates 72 and 70, ranging from Decatur to beyond Mattoon.

NWS said strong wind gusts will make travel more difficult and foster blizzard conditions with blowing and drifting snow. Bloomington and Decatur will see gusts of up to 38 mph during the day, and then 29 mph at night in Bloomington. Winds will die down to a bluster of 15-20 mph in Decatur Thursday night.

Mattoon will get slightly higher gusts of 40 mph during daylight Thursday, and nightly max wind speeds will be just 2 mph over Decatur. Winds will settle down in all three cities by 12 a.m. Friday.

Lee News Service Meteorologist Matt Holiner said snow totals around 5 inches are likely around Decatur and Mattoon should see around 2 inches.​

