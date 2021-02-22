State prepares to expand Phase 1B eligibility beginning Thursday

“We saw a small delay last week because of weather nationally in the delivery of vaccines,” Pritzker said Monday. “But now [health departments] are seeing many more second doses being delivered to them than they’ve seen before.”

As of Monday, Illinois ranked 19th in per capita vaccine distribution with 14% of the state’s population having received at least one dose, according to data from The New York Times. The state had previously ranked as low as 47th nationally in late January, according to that database. Roughly 4.5% of the population has received two doses.

Pritzker said the initial lag in vaccinations was due to a decision to stay in Phase 1A longer than other states.

“We wanted to make sure in Phase 1A that health care workers were covered completely,” he said.

Pritzker said he expects the state will receive up to 500,000 vaccine doses from the federal government this week, an increase from the nearly 300,000 per week the state has received in weeks past.

Additionally, a new single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be granted authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in a Friday hearing. If approved, the new vaccine could make millions more doses available to states in the coming weeks.