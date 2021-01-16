State reports 5,343 positive cases, 130 COVID deaths on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 5,343 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 130 additional deaths.
To date, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,064,667 cases, including 18,179 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,372 specimens for a total 14,667,148. As of Friday night, 3,406 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 711 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 6.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 7.5%.
As of Friday night, 781,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,049,675. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 471,157 vaccines administered, including 62,778 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,506 doses.
Front Porch 2
Jason, Suzi and Avarie Crutcher
Jason is the athletic director at MacArthur High School, so this spring has been anything but normal for him. I’m still working part time but other than that, it’s been a lot of bubbles, sidewalk chalk and Sesame Street for our family! We are thankful that we are healthy and fortunate to spend this time together.
Suzi Crutcher, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Front Porch 1
The Trimble family: Brayden, Brittanie, Canaan, Lawrence Sr., and Lawrence Jr.
Imagine living a fast-paced life with three boys in sports, a wife/mom with a thriving hair salon, a husband/father in the public administration sector and both just launched a church 7 months ago. That was our life before the COVID-19 shut down. It’s has impacted us tremendously because Brittanie is in a non-essential sector so she’s been off work. Our ministry, InPower Ministries, cannot gather collectively at this time. Although we are doing online services, nothing compares to face-to-face, physical connection.
In Decatur Public Schools, administration is still working, but all meetings have shifted online. Our three boys are not participating in their sports; two would be playing Midstate soccer, and one running middle school track. We are sociable people so this shutdown has changed our ability to move about, but it’s allowed us time to get closer with one another without all the hustle. We are interested to see what life will resume to after this is over, and prayerful that during this time God covers everyone with peace and love.
Lawrence Trimble Sr., Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Front Porch 3
Celeste, Courtney, Colette, Zackary, and Andreas Criel
We are both healthcare workers. Andreas continues to work as a respiratory therapist at a local hospital caring for COVID-19 patients. Prior to COVID-19, Courtney flew to California once a month to work as a nurse practitioner but has put that on hold.
We are doing remote learning with the kids and trying to keep them busy with activities. They understand there is a “bad sickness” and that we have to stay away from people, even our friends and family. We have family two doors down and they go talk through a glass door on a daily basis, but it’s not the same. Our children have a big list of things they want to go do once the “big sickness” is over.
Courtney Criel, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Front Porch 4
Oakley, Serena and Vaeda Spencer
Shelter in place has been an experience that will stick with all of us. Working from home and school being closed means my family and I have spent more time together than ever. It has brought many challenges, but has also proven to bring us together. That is what I will always be thankful for and remember the most.
Serena Spencer, Sullivan
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Front Porch 5
Nichele, Tara and Jayden Gavin
My family is holding up pretty well. My 14-year-daughter, Tara Gavin, has autism so she struggles slightly with not having a schedule now that she has remote learning instead of being in a classroom setting. I try to keep her on some kind of timeline by sending her to bed at the same time and having her get up at the same time she would have gotten up for school in the morning.
Both children do chores around the house in the morning and around the times of their remote learning sessions. I work for HSHS St. John’s Hospital as a Utilization Review RN Case Manager and am currently working remotely from home. My hours are 7 to 4 p.m. and once my work day is completed, I cook dinner for my family and we usually spend the rest of the evening either completing P.E requirements or watching Hulu or Netflix shows.
My son Jayden is very extroverted and is struggling the most with being cooped up inside. It drives him crazy not being in contact with his friends and he spends a lot of time connecting with them via Google Duo; Tara's favorite method is TikTok.
Nichele Gavin, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
1 Porch Project
Elizabeth Riley, Madison Filkin, Levi, Jody and Curt Nettles
"My husband is a school administrator who had to deal with a lot of changing plans for a while but has settled in to a new routine of going to the office alone and overseeing the great job that the teachers of Clinton school district are doing. My son has been busy working at an essential business in the agriculture field and along with his fiancé shifted to online college. Our teacher friend moved in with us at the start of the stay-at-home order so we could all be together for the long haul. I don’t work outside the home but am used to being out and about. I have made minimal trips to the local Save A Lot grocery store. Our first grandchild was born April 14 and thankfully through technology we were able to see pictures and videos. Overall we have been richly blessed and continue to thank God and pray that this virus gets under control."
Jody Nettles, Clinton
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
2 Porch Project
Andrew and Melysa Niebrugge
"Due to COVID-19 our day to day activities have changed a lot with not being able to go out to eat with friends, waking up and just heading to opposite sides of the house since we both are lucky enough to have the opportunity to do our jobs from home. We have watched a few Netflix original shows to pass our times in the evening and ordered an escape the crate game. We have had Zoom game nights with family and friends. On weekends I have been getting out hunting either turkey or mushrooms. Honestly the change in daily life activities hasn’t been too bad, but the hard part is not being able to attend church in person and associating with the members and not being able to go camping.
Andrew Niebrugge, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
3Porch Project
Kendall, Kole and Bryant Wallace
"For our little family, we've been navigating what seems to be our new normal. The boys go to an in-home daycare every day. We've been fortunate to have her for the last 5 years. Every day I come home from the hospital, I have a constant fear of what I may bring home to my family. I text my husband (Blake Wallace, not pictured) to occupy the 1-year-old — he's having a hard time not hugging Mommy after work — so that I can run straight to the bathroom to bathe and disinfect. Blake or I take turns going to the grocery store. The boys used to go but not anymore. It's so heartbreaking seeing how 'normal' it is now to wear a mask every single place you go. Taking this picture, Bryant asked why am I wearing a mask. He knows the coronavirus is harmful but doesn't grasp the bigger picture that his Mommy works with sick people who may have it. He is supposed to start kindergarten in the Fall and he is so excited. Yet, there is a thought in the back of my mind ... will it happen? And if so, how? So many unknowns right now."
Kendall Wallace, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
4 Porch Project
Emma Hartwig and Stefanie Rohman
"The biggest adjustment for us has been learning to slow down and just enjoy doing less. We are always on the go with softball games (Emma's and my niece's who plays for Millikin), practice and other activities we didn't have a lot of downtime before. We now have time to cook better meals together and take evening walks. I will also add that I am still working full time, most days from home. In the field one or two days a week. So juggling work, school work and regular parenting duties all while home has become quite the adjustment too. Emma is holding Ella. It is a Husky and she has had her for nearly 8 years. My mom has been making face masks and Emma has been helping. So today they made a mask for Ella out of scrap fabric. Emma takes Ella everywhere."
Stefanie Rohman, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
5 Porch Projects
Joel Cothern and Isaac Cothern, Emmaline Downing, Aubrey Jump
"I am a middle school teacher at Garfield. I have been at Garfield since 2007 mostly in the Early Childhood department. This was my first year teaching middle school and I am almost halfway through with my Secondary Montessori training through the Cincinnati Montessori Teacher Education Program. The SIP has had a huge impact on my family. Learning to teach from home, support my students and their families, meet district requirements and attempt to follow the same teaching timeline; along with working on completing my training, while working on my masters; continuing to manage my daughter’s special education needs; and assist my other children with their challenges through this has been quite taxing to say the least. I try to follow a schedule, chat with friends, work out, get fresh air, and be gracious with myself and others to make it through each day. Just realizing that this isn’t normal for anyone and that we’re all learning together helps me to stay sane. Flexibility is key. I am definitely enjoying developing some new self-care habits and DIY projects though. Joel is 19 and a freshman at Richland and was supposed to go to Mexico for a missions trip this spring. It has been a challenge for him to have his hours at work cut and go to all online classes. He was also very disappointed to have his trip postponed, but he has taken up painting and has found time to practice his guitar! Isaac is 21 and a Junior at Millikin and is a commercial music major. He plays in lots of jazz combos. He is a saxophonist. It has definitely been a challenge for him to continue practicing, but not be able to play with his fellow musicians for combo. He misses his friends and school, but is enjoying his time to practice more and work on and with computers which is another hobby of his. Emmaline is 8 and loving her time at home and freedom to go outside multiple times a day. She is on the autism spectrum and has had a difficult time with the schedule change. She does not like doing her school work at home, but she loves being at home. Her big sister Noelani (Downing, not pictured) is 14 and a freshman at Warrensburg-Latham and she said she misses her friends and does not like doing her school work at home. She is very athletic and was sad to have her track season cancelled."
Audrey Jump, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
1 Porch Project 04.21.20.JPG
Sheila, Jade, Jace, Jurnee, Genesis and Jason Flournoy
"My wife's aunt, Lula Fitzpatrick, passed away from COVID-19 on April 3. We were unable to hold a homecoming service in her memory. Jurnee's hopes of a senior prom are extremely dim. However, she is holding on for a senior graduation ceremony though. Jade has seen three siblings enjoy their 8th grade send off at Johns Hill Magnet School. It does not appear she will be able to experience that magic for herself this school year."
Jason Flournoy, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
2 Porch Project 04.18.20.JPG
Lucia, Felix, Amanda and Phil Shils, with their dog, Eevee.
"Our family stay-at-home protocols include sidewalk art, origami, and either not enough or too much banjo, depending on who’s asked. We balance our joy in one another with a recognition that we must keep our community safe and an acknowledgement of those on the front lines be they health care professionals or grocery store clerks."
Phil Shils, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
3 Porch Project 04.15.20.JPG
"Coping with Social Distancing 2020! To be fair, we aren’t all related by blood. But, we are family. The nine of us navigating this new and unchartered experience for our town, schools and country as we social distance from the rest of the world. Waving to our neighbors, sending letters to family, and 'zooming' our families helps us stay connected and engaged. All of the kids missed out on so much: state swim meets, musicals, recitals, scouting events, and most important, first communion and confirmation. But, with all that has been missed, our goal has remained the same: to take one day at a time and stay balanced. We pray and eat meals together and attend our weekly online Mass. We play games daily and have watched our fair share of Netflix and Amazon Prime, together. Together, we have tried new recipes and enjoy time outside almost EVERY day (even when it is snowing). Balancing our work lives (two teachers in the house), household chores, and family fun is exhausting. But, our faith in God and our love of each other will get us through this, and other challenges, together."
Melissa Miller, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
4 Porch Project 04.16.20.JPG
Ashlyn Lowery, Mo Lowery and La’Niyah Taylor
"The ways this quarantine is effecting is Niyah can’t go to school, I can’t go to work and I work in retail at Ashley Furniture Homestore. My husband is a comedian and he can’t go out and do shows. We can’t see our friends or family. Anytime I go check on my parents I have to stand outside in the drive way while and my parents sit inside the door. I haven’t got to hug anyone. I’m a cancer survivor so I highly recommend the social distancing. My immune system is low, even though I’m young, I’m still at a higher risk."
Ashlyn Lowery, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
5 Porch Project 4.16.20.JPG
Sara, Charlie, Parker, John and Sadie Meek.
"We have been staying at home for over one month now, except John goes to work and we do grocery pickup. I am working from home while watching the kids and it is a special blessing to have this extra time at home with them. For the first time, we get to have family dinner every night."
Sara Meek, Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
