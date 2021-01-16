State reports 5,343 positive cases, 130 COVID deaths on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 5,343 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 130 additional deaths.

To date, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,064,667 cases, including 18,179 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,372 specimens for a total 14,667,148. As of Friday night, 3,406 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 711 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 6.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 7.5%.

As of Friday night, 781,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,049,675. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 471,157 vaccines administered, including 62,778 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,506 doses.