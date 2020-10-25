 Skip to main content
State reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
State reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

CHICAGO — Illinois reported more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 deaths, health officials said Sunday.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported a 6.1% positive test rate over the past seven days. Labs reported 72,097 tests over 24 hours with 4,062 positive cases.

Since the pandemic, there have been 9,505 deaths in Illinois among 374,256 positive cases.

The deaths reported Sunday were:

  • Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s
  • Fayette County: 2 females 70s
  • Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 female 90s
  • Macon County: 1 female 80s
  • Macoupin County: 1 male 40s
  • Monroe County: 1 female 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
  • Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s

The data comes after the state's one-day record for new confirmed cases.

State officials have pleaded with people to wear face coverings and take other safety precautions.

Watch now: Macon County reports 74 new COVID cases Monday
Watch now: Macon County reports 74 new COVID cases Monday

The Macon County Health Department reported Tuesday evening that the victims were a male in his 80s, female in her 80s and a male in his 70s. The department also reported 74 new cases of coronavirus since the previous Monday update, bringing the county total to 2,649 positive cases and 51 deaths since the pandemic began. 

