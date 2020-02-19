State to add 4-way stop at Moultrie County intersection where 2 died in September

MOULTRIE COUNTY — The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to add a four-way stop at a Moultrie County intersection where a Sullivan Elementary student and Decatur woman were killed in a crash last fall.
Paul Wappel, public information officer for IDOT, said the agency will begin plans this summer, but it's too early to tell when it will be completed.
Illinois 32 and Moultrie County Road 800 North, also known as the Bruce-Findlay Road, cross 5.5 miles south of Sullivan and just over 6 miles north of Windsor. Lawmakers and residents began calling for changes there after the Sept. 27 crash between a sport utility vehicle and a school bus killed 5-year-old Tyson G. Mendoza, of Gays, and Lori E. Samples, 56, of Decatur.
While drivers traveling east and west meet a stop sign at the intersection, those going north and south on the state highway do not stop. While the effort gained momentum after the September tragedy, community leaders had long identified the intersection as a problem. IDOT data obtained by the Herald & Review showed that it had been the site of three fatalities since 2010 and 28 total crashes from Jan. 1, 2008, to Dec. 31, 2018
Moultrie County Board Chairman Dave McCabe previously told the Herald & Review that county leaders have discussed the intersection for years, a sentiment he reiterated Wednesday.
“Unfortunately it took a double fatal accident to get the state’s attention,” McCabe said in a statement.
Some changes to the intersection were made in October and November, Wappel said. IDOT moved guide signs to the back side of the ditch in the northwest corner and replaced LED stop signs with standard signs; the red flashing beacons remain on top. The department also replaced the signs that read "IL-32 does not stop. Look both ways," to standard "Cross traffic does not stop," signs. Business and commercial signs in the area were decluttered, Wappel said.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, and state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, both praised the action by IDOT on Wednesday.
This was extremely important to me that someone outside the state of Illinois look at this, and IDOT agreed at my request to reach out to the federal highway authority to get their input on this intersection,” Rose said. “We are all pleased that IDOT is going to proceed with a four-way stop at the intersection.”
Halbrook also said he has had multiple conversations with IDOT concerning the safety of the intersection.
“The safety of our children and families is always a top concern for me. The proposal IDOT unveiled today, including the new 4-way stop at this dangerous intersection, is definitely a big step in the right direction,” Halbrook said. “We need to continue working together to improve safety on all of our local roads.”
IDOT officials told the Herald & Review in early October that the agency would conduct a road safety assessment. Representatives of IDOT, the Federal Highway Administration and the Illinois State Police conducted the review over two days that month, and the report was released Wednesday.
IDOT defines a road safety assessment as a formal, independent and comprehensive safety performance review of a road transportation project conducted by a team of safety specialists.
The analysis consisted of classifying crashes by characteristics and developing crash diagrams, as well as identifying crash patterns, risk and other relevant factors. The assessment team visited the site to observe and document safety risks and factors under different traffic, weather and light conditions. The observations help the team evaluate how proposed improvements could affect the existing conditions.
Sullivan’s population is under 5,000 and Windsor is home to just over 1,000, but the heavily traveled intersection sees thousands of vehicles drive through daily.
Roughly 11,500 vehicles pass through the area daily on average. Traffic is broken down as follows: the west leg sees 2,200 vehicles on average daily; the east leg, 2,250 vehicles; the north leg, 4,400 vehicles; and the south leg, 2,650 vehicles.
The study, which analyzed crashes between 2010 and 2018, said peak times crashes occurred was around 9 and 10 a.m. and then again around 4 and 5 p.m. The most crashes took place on Sundays.
The agency released three levels of recommendations to improve drivers' safety, ranging from some that could be implemented quickly to major long-term changes. Some measures have already been taken. Short-term recommendations included more officers on patrol during peak crash hours, adding "STOP AHEAD" pavement markings, simplifying and standardizing sign assemblies and moving guide signs to the other side of the ditch. Some mid-level changes included converting the intersection to a four-way stop, which is now IDOT's plan. The department recommended the long-term solution would be to convert the intersection to a roundabout.
"Moultrie County will coordinate with IDOT to incorporate those suggestions pertinent to Moultrie County into an IDOT contract," said Jeffrey Birch, Moultrie County Highway Engineer.
Tracy Willoughby, who started a petition to put stop lights at the intersection, said she's glad IDOT took action.
"The four-way stop signs are better than nothing," she said. "It's kind of a win," because she'd prefer a stop light.
Wappel said there is no cost estimate at this time, and advises all drivers use their undivided attention while on the road.
