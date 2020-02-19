State to add 4-way stop at Moultrie County intersection where 2 died in September

Moultrie County Board Chairman Dave McCabe previously told the Herald & Review that county leaders have discussed the intersection for years, a sentiment he reiterated Wednesday.

“Unfortunately it took a double fatal accident to get the state’s attention,” McCabe said in a statement.

Some changes to the intersection were made in October and November, Wappel said. IDOT moved guide signs to the back side of the ditch in the northwest corner and replaced LED stop signs with standard signs; the red flashing beacons remain on top. The department also replaced the signs that read "IL-32 does not stop. Look both ways," to standard "Cross traffic does not stop," signs. Business and commercial signs in the area were decluttered, Wappel said.

State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, and state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, both praised the action by IDOT on Wednesday.

This was extremely important to me that someone outside the state of Illinois look at this, and IDOT agreed at my request to reach out to the federal highway authority to get their input on this intersection,” Rose said. “We are all pleased that IDOT is going to proceed with a four-way stop at the intersection.”