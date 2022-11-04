 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Troopers looking for seat belt violators

DECATUR — State Police troopers will be out in force in Macon County during November looking for drivers and passengers not wearing their seat belts.

Acting Capt. Bryan Pruitt said troopers will also be checking to see child safety seats are being used correctly.

Pruitt said vehicle safety belts remain one of the most effective means of preventing harm in traffic collisions, estimated to save some 14,000 lives each year.

“Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up,” he added.

The stepped-up November patrols follow on from a similar enforcement campaign conducted in September. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

