State troopers target DUI drivers in Fayette and Effingham counties

EFFINGHAM — State troopers will be out in force in Fayette and Effingham counties during February, looking for bad drivers and especially those driving impaired from drink or drugs.

Illinois State Police District 12 Commander Capt. Cory Ristvedt announced on Sunday the start of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols. Troopers, he said, will also target distracted drivers, speeding, safety belt and child restraint offenses and all vehicle code violations.

ISP reports that alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30% of all motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Nationwide, one alcohol-related traffic fatality occurs every 53 minutes.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

