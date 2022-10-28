State's attorney making time again to talk about your Macon County traffic tickets

DECATUR — If you feel like talking about your latest speeding ticket or other moving violation, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office is willing to lend you an ear.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, and continuing every Monday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the office is resuming its “traffic walk-in” sessions.

“We have assistants who will talk to drivers and make them an offer based on their ticket. If it's appropriate to give them, say, supervision, we would do that,” said Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter.

Court supervision is the minimum sentence under Illinois law, allowing charges to eventually be dismissed after a certain period of time and compliance with certain conditions.

The range of offenses the office is willing to chat about extend all the way up to non-felony driving under the influence charges, but felonies of all types are usually beyond the scope of a quick deal.

Rueter said drivers facing serious offenses, or drivers with particularly bad records, are going to have to go through the court process and will need the help of defense attorneys.

For everybody else, the traffic walk-ins allow a way to ease the prosecutors’ workload and give the public a more streamlined process for dealing with their brush with the law.

“And obviously, if someone knows they want to fight the traffic ticket, there is no point in them coming to talk to us,” said Rueter. “But if they want to see what their options are and talk to us specifically about how the ticket could be resolved, we’d be happy to talk to anybody.”

His office used to offer these sessions but suspended them in 2020 with the onset of COVID-19. He said assistant state’s attorneys had been offering informal chats with defendants before the start of traffic court sessions, but the volume of cases is making that difficult.

“Resuming walk-ins should make everything go smoother,” Rueter added.

He said traffic walk-ins are handled on a first come, first served basis with no appointment necessary. But drivers who definitely want to be seen on a particular day should arrive by 2:45 p.m. at the state attorney’s offices on the fourth floor of the Macon County Courthouse.

Drivers also have the option of making contact by email to discuss their tickets. Send a note to traffic@sa-macon-il.us with your full name and the date of the ticket.