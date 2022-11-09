Stewardson man convicted of attempted murder

STEWARDSON — A Stewardson man has been convicted of trying to shoot to death an Effingham man he was involved in a dispute with.

A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Chance Evans, 23, was found guilty Monday after a bench trial in Shelby County Circuit Court.

Evans was also convicted of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Kroncke said he faces between 26 to 50 years in prison on the attempted murder charge and any sentence he receives for that crime must be served at 85%.

Kroncke said the case dates to April 12 when Evans had been traveling as a passenger in his girlfriend’s car and encountered the Effingham man at a gas station in Stewardson.

Kroncke said the Effingham man was traveling with his girlfriend and children, aged 6 and 7, en route to a fishing trip in Shelbyville. Kroncke said the two men argued and Evans told his girlfriend to pursue their vehicle after they left.

“While traveling on Mode Road, Evans’s girlfriend pulled up alongside the victim's vehicle and Evans and the victim began yelling at one another,” Kroncke added.

“After the victim threw a beverage at Evans's vehicle, striking it, Evans retrieved a .38 caliber revolver from the center console of his vehicle and fired one round at the victim. The bullet lodged in the A-pillar of the vehicle shattering part of the windshield and missing the driver by inches. Evans and his girlfriend then fled the scene.”

Evans testified at trial that the firearm was accidentally discharged during a physical struggle with his girlfriend as he attempted to remove the firearm from her grasp. During questioning, Kroncke said Evan testified he was "threatened into falsely stating that he fired the handgun to protect his girlfriend."

Evans is scheduled to be sentenced Jan 5.