Sting operation arrests Decatur man for dealing meth, police report

DECATUR — City police detectives worked with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to set up a sting operation and arrest a Decatur man for dealing methamphetamine, a sworn affidavit said.

The affidavit, signed by Detective Jason Hesse, said law enforcement used a “confidential source” to pose as a drug customer and who arranged to purchase 112 grams (almost 4 ounces) of meth, which later field-tested positive.

Hesse said the drug buy was carried out on Jan. 20, but the 45-year-old male suspect was not arrested until July 23; the affidavit did not explain the delay.

Hesse said the controlled purchase of the drug was captured on audio-video and clearly shows the deal taking place. The man was booked on a preliminary charge of manufacturing/dealing in methamphetamine.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he was still being held in custody with bail set at $305,000, meaning he must post a bond of $30,500 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

