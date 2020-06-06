Stolen car found in Lake Decatur
Stolen car found in Lake Decatur

DECATUR — A stolen car has been found in Lake Decatur.

Herald & Review media partner WCIA-TV reports the car was located Friday.

A caller told police the vehicle was seen about 8 feet from the shore, WCIA reported. 

