Stolen car found in Lake Decatur

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register to get your FREE content
Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!
DECATUR — A stolen car has been found in Lake Decatur.
A caller told police the vehicle was seen about 8 feet from the shore, WCIA reported.
PHOTOS: Nature around Lake Decatur
diary 2 03.29.20.JPG
diary 7 03.29.20.JPG
diary 10 03.29.20.JPG
diary 12 03.29.20.JPG
diary 13 03.29.20.JPG
diary 24 03.28.20.JPG
diary 32 03.28.20.JPG
diary 36 03.27.20.JPG
diary 40 03.27.20.JPG
diary 58 03.25.20.JPG
diary 62 03.25.20.JPG
diary 79 03.24.20.JPG
diary 150 03.22.20.JPG
diary 151 03.22.20.JPG
diary 180 03.22.20.JPG
diary 255 03.30.20.JPG
diary 256 03.30.20.JPG
diary 380 03.31.20.JPG
diary 399 03.31.20.JPG
diary 411 03.31.20.JPG
diary 535 04.07.20.JPG
diary 540 04.07.20.JPG
diary 549 04.07.20.JPG
diary 550 04.07.20.JPG
diary 1099 04.08.20.JPG
diary 1138 04.05.20.JPG
diary 1415 04.10.20.JPG
diary 1436 04.10.20.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!