Stolen catalytic converter will cost $2,500 to replace, Decatur driver tells police

DECATUR — A 25-year-old driver reported to Decatur police that the catalytic converter on her vehicle had been stolen, and will cost more than $2,500 to replace.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the theft occurred sometime between the afternoon of Jan. 5 and 9 a.m. Friday while the vehicle was parked in Twin Oaks Court. Copeland said the driver realized something was wrong when she started the vehicle and heard it making excessive noise.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

