Stolen catalytic converter will cost $2,500 to replace, Decatur driver tells police

DECATUR — A 25-year-old driver reported to Decatur police that the catalytic converter on her vehicle had been stolen, and will cost more than $2,500 to replace.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the theft occurred sometime between the afternoon of Jan. 5 and 9 a.m. Friday while the vehicle was parked in Twin Oaks Court. Copeland said the driver realized something was wrong when she started the vehicle and heard it making excessive noise.