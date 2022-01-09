Stolen catalytic converter will cost $2,500 to replace, Decatur driver tells police

DECATUR — A 25-year-old driver reported to Decatur police that the catalytic converter on her vehicle had been stolen, and will cost more than $2,500 to replace.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the theft occurred sometime between the afternoon of Jan. 5 and 9 a.m. Friday while the vehicle was parked in Twin Oaks Court. Copeland said the driver realized something was wrong when she started the vehicle and heard it making excessive noise.
