Stolen catalytic converters taken from Decatur truck are valued at $1,700

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with Decatur Police said the converters were cut from the vehicle while it was parked on a storage lot in the 900 block of West Harrison Avenue. They were taken sometime between April 17 and May 5, when the theft was discovered.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
William A. Hosea
Randolph Hayes
Byron D. Theus
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Phillip Gehrken
Emmanuel White
Aaron L. Hand
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
The Bloomington-based insurer this week said that more than 18,000 claims related to the theft of the auto part were filed nationwide from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Of those claims, one in 10 were filed in Illinois.