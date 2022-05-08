 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stolen catalytic converters taken from Decatur truck are valued at $1,700

  • 0

DECATUR — Twin catalytic converters valued at $1,700 were stolen from a pickup truck parked in Decatur, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with Decatur Police said the converters were cut from the vehicle while it was parked on a storage lot in the 900 block of West Harrison Avenue. They were taken sometime between April 17 and May 5, when the theft was discovered.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News