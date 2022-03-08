Stolen Decatur car gets stuck in the snow, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who stole her ex-girlfriend’s $35,000 car didn’t get too far, according to police, when she pulled off the road and got stuck in a snow drift.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 41-year-old woman was being pursued by the car’s owners on the evening of Feb. 6.

“(She) attempted to evade them by turning into the entrance of Fan’s Field (1900 N. Woodford St.) and got the car stuck in the snow,” said Officer Eric Havens, who signed the affidavit.

“She then fled southbound on North Woodford Street on foot.”

Havens said he was flagged down by the owners — the suspect’s 35-year-old former girlfriend and her current girlfriend — who were trying to get the car unstuck from the snow. They had been given a ride by a neighbor when they spotted the stolen vehicle.

Havens said both women told him the former girlfriend had been visiting with them earlier that day and had grabbed the keys to their 2020 car and took it while both were out of the room.

Havens said police found and arrested the suspect Feb. 14 and she was booked on a preliminary charge of theft of property worth more than $10,000.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday shows the woman was released the day following her arrest after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000; prosecutors had wanted bail set at $25,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

