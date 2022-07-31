 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stolen Decatur trailer is valued at $1,200, police report

DECATUR — A trailer valued at $1,200 has been stolen from where it was parked in the 1700 block of East Huston Drive in Decatur, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the trailer was taken sometime between the afternoon of July 25 and 8 a.m. Saturday, when the theft was reported.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

