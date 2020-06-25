Storms expected late Thursday

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms late Thursday or early Friday morning.
Scattered thunderstorms will develop late Thursday.
"However, severe weather is not expected," the website stated.
Thunderstorms may be possible Friday through Wednesday with the greatest storm chances focused Friday night through Sunday, according to the weather service. "Widespread severe weather is not expected; however, some of the storms Friday night could produce gusty winds," the website stated.
Thursday's weather is expected to be calm and sunny throughout the day with a high near 85 degrees.
