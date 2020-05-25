Storms possible Monday afternoon in Central Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois more rain is on the way.

"Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening," the weather service said Monday. "These storms are not expected to be severe."

Macon County and much of the surrounding region have been placed in a hazardous weather outlook by the weather service.

Occasional scattered thunderstorms are expected the rest of the week through Friday.

The Decatur forecast for Memorial Day calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Weather is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 86.

