Strange case of burning Decatur billboard now under investigation

Burned billboard

The burned billboard, with half its in memoriam message eaten away by the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — Police and firefighters are probing the strange case of a Decatur billboard that caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

The billboard is located near the intersection of East Wood Street and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A statement from the Decatur Fire Department said crews were alerted at 5:18 a.m. to the billboard being on fire and were able to “quickly extinguish" the blaze, according to the statement.

With no obvious means by which to catch fire, the conflagration appeared suspicious in origin and the fire department said it had contacted Decatur Police “to assist with the ongoing investigation.”

The latest message on the billboard appeared to be an in memoriam tribute to a deceased Decatur man, although half the image is now burned away.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

